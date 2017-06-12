Two men wanted for downtown carjacking

Two males carjacked a woman near S. Main on June 8 around 1:50 p.m.

The female victim told police that she was sitting in the park listening to music from the car radio with windows down and keys in the ignition when she saw the two men approach the car.

The two males opened the door and got inside. The victim attempted to run and take the keys.

The men drove off, which caused the victim to fall to the ground.

Although the vehicle has been recovered, suspects are still on the run. The police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Your identity will remain anonymous.

