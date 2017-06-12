Ole Miss adding new dining options, opening new job opportunities

New dining options are making their way onto the campus of Ole Miss also opening up 250 new job opportunities and several job fairs to help fill the open positions.

According to the Oxford Eagle, Ole Miss dining along with Aramark have announced that eateries including McAlister’s Deli, Which-Wich, Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Qdoba will all be an added addition to the Ole Miss Union.

Ole Miss is looking to fill multiple positions ranging from dishwashers, general utility workers, and food service workers, cashiers, food prep workers, and experienced culinary professionals.

“We are pleased to offer students more variety, convenience, and value,” said Amy Greenwood, Ole Miss Dining/Aramark marketing manager. “All of the enhancements we made to the dining program are based on student feedback, and are designed to provide students with even more opportunities to enjoy their meals, as well as their overall dining experience.”

The job positions are available to students and workers from the Ole Miss campus and surrounding areas including students from other campuses’.

Interview dates and times are as follows:

•June 13 – Job Fair for community members at the Batesville Governor’s Job Fair, Batesville Civic Center, 290 Medical Center Dr. in Batesville, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

•June 28 – Job Fair for community members at the Oxford WIN Job Center, 204 Colonnade Cove, Suite 1, in Oxford, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

•July 10 – Job Fair for community members at the Batesville WIN Job Center, 103-16 Woodland Road in Batesville, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

•July 12 – Job Fair for community members at the Tupelo WIN Job Center, 3200 Adams Farm Road in Belden, 10 a.m.-3 p.m

