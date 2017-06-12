Man in critical condition after being stabbed at Morris Park

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed at Morris Park, located at 747 Poplar Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man was taken to Regional Medical Center shortly after 7 p.m.

Emergency responders rushed to the park Monday evening and an ambulance crew transported a man to the hospital.

The man appeared to have been stabbed in the back.

Police said the victim was stabbed by a 23-year-old man.

