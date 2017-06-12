Hot and muggy this week but it's about time

It's starting to feel like summer this week in the Mid-South but it has taken a little longer than average to get here.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Heat and humidity to rule the forecast this week along with a chance for rain each day.More >>
A man was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly being stabbed at Morris Park, located at 747 Poplar Avenue.More >>
Pay extra attention if you're driving northbound on Interstate 55 from Memphis into Arkansas between June 12 and June 17.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The family of Darlene little is now mourning her loss after she was killed Saturday by Timothy James. “He didn't have to do what he did,” says Ellen Daniel, Darlene’s sister.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
According to Newport police, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.More >>
