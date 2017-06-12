Hot and muggy this week but it's about time

The high temperature in Memphis reached 90 degrees Sunday for only the second time this season.

I say that only because on average Memphis reaches that 90-degree temperature by May 24th each year but it wasn't an average May in the Mid-South. According to the National Weather Service Office Memphis, the warmest site in the Mid-South but the average temperature was 1 degree cooler than normal. and we didn't reach 90 degrees until June 6th.

So far we've received no complaints about the lack of 90-degree temperatures so far this season but I did get an e-mail from a viewer asking what the latest date on record is for reaching 90 degrees in Memphis.

Fortunately for him and me, the National Weather Service Office has already done the research and put the data into graphic form so I thought I'd share it with you here. A couple of notable dates on the chart is the latest 90-degree temperature in Memphis which was June 22, 1997, and the earliest 90-degree temperature which occurred on April 17, 2006.

