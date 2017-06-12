Man shot in Arkansas arrives at Memphis hospital by private vehi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in Arkansas arrives at Memphis hospital by private vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was rushed to Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle Monday afternoon after being shot.

He said he had been shot in Arkansas.

After the man arrived at the hospital, Memphis Police Department was called shortly before 8 p.m. about a gunshot near the hospital.

No condition of the man is given.

