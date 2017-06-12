MPD: Man exposes himself at McDonald's

A man was seen masturbating in plain view at McDonald's.

On June 8, a woman called Memphis police and reported the incident at the McDonald's location at 1472 S. Trezevant.

The male is described as a black with a bald head, mustache, and goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark color shirt and gray sweatpants. The suspect visits the restaurant frequently and was last seen walking in the area of Lamar Ave and Trezevant St.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

