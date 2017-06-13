Twins select MSU 1B Rooker in first round of MLB Draft

After a season in which he rewrote the Mississippi State baseball record books, Brent Rooker now continues his baseball career at the professional level.

A Germantown, Tennessee, native who prepped at ECS was picked in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft. He was the 35th overall player taken.

Rooker’s selection gives MSU back-to-back first round picks for the first time since since 2012 and 2013 when Chris Stratton and Hunter Renfroe were selected. He also became the program’s 186th overall draftee and the school’s 14th first-round pick.

Rooker finished his stellar season with a .387 batting average and a school record 30 doubles. His 96 hits was eighth in program history for hits in a single season, while his 23 home runs was fifth in the MSU record books.

