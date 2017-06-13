Ex-Grizzlies coach Hubie Brown wins NBA Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Grizzlies Coach Gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Brown, at his current gig with ESPN (Source: ESPN Media Zone)

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Hubie Brown is a co-recipient of the NBA Coaches Association Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Al Attles.

Brown's basketball resume is impressive, taking over the lottery-mired Grizzlies and turning it into a playoff squad from 2003-2005.

He won 2 NBA Coach of the Year awards, with Atlanta 1978 and the Grizz in 2004.

Brown was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2005.

He was also inducted into the the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

