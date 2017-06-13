3-star OL commits to Memphis

The College Football recruiting trail has been hot and getting hotter for the University of Memphis lately.
Head Coach Mike Norvell keeps reeling them in for the Tigers Football team.
6'6", 326 pound Offensive Tackle Nigel Brannon of Oklahoma City committed to Memphis for 2018.
COMMITTED ???? pic.twitter.com/hbQdsiXGs1— Nigel Brannon ?6 (@BrannonNigel) June 11, 2017
Brannon is rated a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com.
Lausanne Linebacker Nyle Love and New Orleans Wide Receiver DB Quindell Johnson also commit to Memphis over the weekend.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.