3-star OL commits to Memphis

U of M Gets O-Line Commitment

The College Football recruiting trail has been hot and getting hotter for the University of Memphis lately.

Head Coach Mike Norvell keeps reeling them in for the Tigers Football team.

6'6", 326 pound Offensive Tackle Nigel Brannon of Oklahoma City committed to Memphis for 2018.

Brannon is rated a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Lausanne Linebacker Nyle Love and New Orleans Wide Receiver DB Quindell Johnson also commit to Memphis over the weekend.

