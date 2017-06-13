Traffic alert on I-55 bridge, new brewery opening near Shelby Farms, Blood drive needed, showers in the forecast

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Lanes on the I-55 bridge from Memphis into Arkansas are closed for a brand new project. It's something you'll want to take note of if you're an early morning commuter. We'll explain it this morning and you alternate route on WMC.

A new brewery is opening in Cordova near Shelby Farms later this month. Meddlesome Brewing Company on Trinity Road will include a tap room that can hold 80 people; there is also a kids area complete with a chalkboard wall. Details this morning on WMC.

WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Lifeblood for a blood drive in our parking lot. You can come donate from 7 in the morning until 6 in the evening tomorrow, June 14. We'll preview why it is so important to donate.

UT students could have to pay more for the upcoming school year. A board of trustees subcommittee is meeting tomorrow to discuss a possible tuition hike. This comes after a 2.2 % tuition hike last year.

There's a 7-year-old little girl who wants to show her appreciation to police officers across the country. Rosalyn Baldwin has a quest to hug cops in all 50 states. We'll explain how her efforts are going so far.



Weather:

Warm and muggy, Isolated to scattered showers, highs near 90...Details on today and the rain forecast for the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility

2-year-old fighting for life after being shot in head

MPD: Man exposes himself at McDonald's

Authorities identify severed head and burned body

Mother killed in fiery crash despite best efforts of those who tried to help

Join us this morning from 4:30-7 a.m. on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor