Traffic alert on I-55 bridge, new brewery opening near Shelby Farms, Blood drive needed, showers in the forecast

Lanes on the I-55 bridge from Memphis into Arkansas are closed for a brand new project.
A new brewery is opening in Cordova near Shelby Farms later this month. Meddlesome Brewing Company on Trinity Road will include a tap room that can hold 80 people; there is also a kids area complete with a chalkboard wall.
WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Lifeblood for a blood drive in our parking lot. You can come donate from 7 in the morning until 6 in the evening tomorrow, June 14.
UT students could have to pay more for the upcoming school year. A board of trustees subcommittee is meeting tomorrow to discuss a possible tuition hike. This comes after a 2.2 % tuition hike last year.
There's a 7-year-old little girl who wants to show her appreciation to police officers across the country. Rosalyn Baldwin has a quest to hug cops in all 50 states. We'll explain how her efforts are going so far.
Warm and muggy, Isolated to scattered showers, highs near 90
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility
2-year-old fighting for life after being shot in head
MPD: Man exposes himself at McDonald's
Authorities identify severed head and burned body
Mother killed in fiery crash despite best efforts of those who tried to help
Memphis Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who did not return home Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was seen masturbating in plain view at McDonald's.More >>
A 2-year-old girl remains in the hospital after she was shot in the head Sunday night.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Two males carjacked a woman near S. Main on June 8 around 1:50 p.m.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
