MISSING: 11-year-old did not return home

Memphis Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who did not return home Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was seen masturbating in plain view at McDonald's.More >>
A 2-year-old girl remains in the hospital after she was shot in the head Sunday night.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Two males carjacked a woman near S. Main on June 8 around 1:50 p.m.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
