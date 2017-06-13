MISSING: 11-year-old did not return home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MISSING: 11-year-old did not return home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who did not return home Monday afternoon.

Police said Teveyan Johnson was last seen at 2 p.m. on Hubert Avenue, in between Tunica Street and University Street. He left to go to the store and did not return home.

Teveyan has a low, dark haircut, brown eyes, a slim build, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and Jordan shoes.

If you know where he may be, call missing persons at 901-636-4479 or MPD at 901-545-COPS.

