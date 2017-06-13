Rolled ice cream shop is set to open in Memphis

There's a new, unique way to enjoy ice cream in Memphis.

The 901 Scoop, a rolled ice cream shop, is set to open on June 14 at 11 a.m. on Walker Avenue next to Garibaldi's.

"Traditional ice cream is made in big batches, however, rolled ice cream is made to order with fresh ingredients prepared in front of each customer," Bahju Hakimi, owner of The 901 Scoop, said in a release. "I'm happy this trend has made its way to Memphis and hope the Bluff City will enjoy this new take on an old classic."

The menu will include 10 rolled ice cream items, 12 premium ice cream flavors, candy bar tacos, snow cones, and coffee by J. Brooks, a Memphian who roasted a special blend for this new shop.

