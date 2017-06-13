Memphian Ian Clark wins title with Warriors

Former Germantown High School basketball star Ian Clark won his first NBA Championship on Monday with the Golden State Warriors.



From Memphis Tennessee..... — Ian Clark (@IanClark) June 13, 2017

The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win the series 4-1, capturing their second championship in three seasons.

Clark, who scored 19 points during the four NBA Finals games in which he played, carved out a role during the regular season for the Warriors, averaging 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in nearly 15 minutes per game.

A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Clark, who had his jersey retired at Germantown in December, will be a free agent beginning July 1.

