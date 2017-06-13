Man wanted for using stolen ID to get cash at casino

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man taking cash from ATMs with a stolen identity.

Police said the man, about 40, entered Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis on May 23 at around 10 a.m.

The man was captured on video surveillance withdrawing money with a stolen identity.

If you have any information on this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

