Deputy suspended without pay, arrested for assaulting woman

A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy found himself on the other side of the law Monday.

Deputy Terrell Turnage faces aggravated assault charges after being arrested Monday morning.

According to the affidavit, Turnage got into a fight with the victim when he became upset over a phone call she made.

Deputies said Turnage pushed the woman to the ground and pushed his forearm against her throat. The two struggled into another room, where Turnage put his hand on her throat and pinned the woman against the closet.

Deputies said the victim had red marks on her throat and a knot on the back of her head.

Turnage is suspended without pay pending the results of the investigation.

