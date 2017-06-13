Sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting wife - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting wife

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: SCSO) (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested and charged with simple assault on Saturday.

Mark Laud, 36, was charged in a domestic violence situation with his wife, who was also taken into custody.

Laud was suspended with pay.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly