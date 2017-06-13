Family of 2-year-old shot Sunday expresses anger at the shooters

Two-year-old Laylah Washington remains at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday.

Washington's family members said they're praying for a miracle, and they're angry that someone could do this to an innocent child.

"People saying she fighting for her life, but she's brain dead according the doctors," Terry Washington, Laylah's uncle, said. "What I'm going to say is pray for her, and pray for us."

The people responsible for the shooting still haven't been caught, and Terry said he struggles with how to feel about them.

"I do forgive them, but another part of me, Lord have mercy I hope I never meet them," he said.

The family said Laylah's mother, who has yet to speak publicly, is both heartbroken and angry.

"You can tell she's mad, but she hasn't expressed her anger that much," Terry said.

Family members said they have no concrete plans on what to do next regarding her future, but they say what needs to happen now is for the shooter to see the hurt and pain they've brought and take responsibility.

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings released the following statement:

“When I was told that someone shot and critically injured 2-year-old Laylah Washington, I was disgusted. This type of senseless violence must stop. Someone knows who committed this heinous crime, and I urge you to do the right thing and call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. To the family of little Laylah, I want you to know that I am praying for you. Also, know that the men and women of the Memphis Police Department are working tirelessly to bring justice to those with no regard for human life. Again, if you know anything about this incident or any other crime, please call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.”

