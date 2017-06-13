New medical district restaurant and coffee shop hiring

A new restaurant and a coffee shop in Memphis' emerging medical district are hiring.

The Edge Alley Restaurant and Edge Coffee shop opened in July, along with the old Memphis Automobile Row, and they're looking to fill a handful of positions.

Edge Alley is located in a former chrome plating shop at 601 Monroe Avenue that is connected to High Cotton Brewery and will be part of a complex that includes micro-retailers, a coffee roaster, and a community space.

The restaurant and coffee shop posted openings on their Facebook page for: A Chef, Sous Chefs, Assistant Managers, Barista Manager, Sales, Kitchen Crew, and an Assistant Coffee Roaster.

This development is part of an ongoing effort by the Memphis Medical District Collaborative to transform Memphis' medical district into a community by offering amenities to the 30,000 people who work at, live in, study at and visit the area's medical facilities.

