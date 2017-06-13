New medical district restaurant and coffee shop hiring

A new restaurant and a coffee shop in Memphis' emerging medical district are hiring.More >>
A new restaurant and a coffee shop in Memphis' emerging medical district are hiring.More >>
Two-year-old Laylah Washington remains at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday.More >>
Two-year-old Laylah Washington remains at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday.More >>
Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours and died.More >>
Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours and died.More >>
A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy found himself on the other side of the law Monday.More >>
A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy found himself on the other side of the law Monday.More >>
A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested and charged with domestic violence and simple assault on Saturday.More >>
A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested and charged with domestic violence and simple assault on Saturday.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
According to Tyler Fire officials, they are responding to a report of an explosion on Hwy 271.More >>
According to Tyler Fire officials, they are responding to a report of an explosion on Hwy 271.More >>