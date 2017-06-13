Police chief: 4 people could have stopped 5-year-old's death

5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic

Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours and died.

The mother of 5-year-old Christopher Gardner said she hasn't heard a word from Ascent Children's Health Services about why her son died Monday in a transport van.

"He got on that van and why didn't they go and check and see if he was on that van," grandmother Carrie Smith said.

Emotions were high Tuesday as the West Memphis family struggled to understand how a 5-year-old so full of life could be forgotten on a hot van.

"They need to explain why and how they let this happen to my child," mother Ashley Smith said.

The mother said she received a call Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. from Ascent and was told Christopher was left in the van. He had been picked up at roughly 6:45 a.m.

"When you're telling me you found my son on the bus I knew then my son was gone," Ashley said.

No one was at the facility Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services and West Memphis Police Department are investigating and West Memphis Chief Donald Oakes said the preliminary investigation show four people could have stopped the child's death had they done their jobs and checked on the bus.

The child was signed in as though he were in class.

"Christopher is known at that school. You didn't know Christopher was missing?" Ashley said.

That is part of what the grieving mother is struggling to understand. Why no one noticed Christopher was not inside and spoke up.

"It's so hard because I'm still sitting in there thinking he's in school, I'm still thinking it's a dream and I can't wake up from it," the mother said.

West Memphis police have the can in their custody.

DHS officials were checking the van Tuesday to see if a door alarm on the back of the van was hooked up and functioning.

Christopher's body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

The Department of Human Services issued a statement regarding Christopher's death.

