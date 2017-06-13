Mother, daughter awarded free HVAC system through Conway Cares

(Left to right) Ava-Joy and Andrea Bray (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Another deserving family took home a brand new (and free) heating and air conditioning system from Conway Services.

Andrea and Ava-Joy Bray lived through eight Memphis summers without an air conditioner. For the past eight years, they've been utilizing window units throughout the summers and electric heaters in the winters.

But, the struggle is over.

The mother and daughter won this season's Conway Cares contest.

"You don't know what a big deal this is. This is a big deal!" Andrea said.

"This is one we enjoy the most, because it makes a direct impact on Ms. Andrea and her daughter's lives," John Conway said.

Andrea and her daughter send out a big thanks to those who helped make this happen.

