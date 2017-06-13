81-year-old with dementia missing since Monday night

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a woman who has not been seen since Monday night.

Clara Lee Woodard, 81, was last seen Monday night walking outside her home on Rosewood Avenue in South Memphis.

Police said Woodard has dementia and other physical ailments which require medication.

She is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black and gray hair that is in a ponytail, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black pants, and black hat.

If you have any information about her location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.