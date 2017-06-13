Some $15 minimum wage advocates not happy with settled lawsuit

City of Memphis settled a lawsuit concerning allegations that Memphis Police Department illegally conducted surveillance on certain groups of people.

City of Memphis settled a lawsuit concerning allegations that Memphis Police Department illegally conducted surveillance on certain groups of people.

The group that settled a lawsuit against City of Memphis said it is not happy and may file another lawsuit.

Fight for $15 is a group of people advocating for a minimum wage increase, especially for fast food workers.

"We have bills. We have to eat. We have to clothe our family," fast food worker Ashley Cathy said.

Cathy is one of the Fight for $15 members who is not completely happy with the recent lawsuit settlement.

"Some of the things in the settlement we do not agree with," Cathy said.

In particular, Cathy is not happy that the city is appointing a liaison to keep future protests safe.

"Anytime we are out here protesting, speaking up for something we believe in, why is it a crime?" Cathy asked.

Memphis' attorney said the liaison is an attempt to help both sides.

"The city wants to protect the first amendment rights of protesters, but the city also is concerned about public safety," Bruce McMullen said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.