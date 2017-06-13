FedEx plane lands safely despite 4 blown tires - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx plane lands safely despite 4 blown tires

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Submitted) (Source: Submitted)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A FedEx airplane landed at Memphis International Airport despite having four blown tires.

FedEx said the plane's tires malfunctioned during landing, but the pilot was able to successfully bring the plane to a stop without any serious problems.

Memphis Fire Department said two of the tires caught fire, but were quickly extinguished.

Nobody was injured.

