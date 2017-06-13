Sex trafficking operation busted at Super 8 in Lakeland

Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours on Monday.More >>
Shelby County deputies busted a sex trafficking operation at a Lakeland Super 8 Motel.More >>
Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat is celebrating a milestone - 25-years as a firefighter and director for a year and a half.More >>
A Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative in Shelby County empowers parents to step up and support their children despite the challenges they face.More >>
A FedEx airplane landed at Memphis International Airport despite having four blown tires.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Employees confirm a flash fire occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
