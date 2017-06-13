Sex trafficking operation busted at Super 8 in Lakeland

Shelby County deputies busted a sex trafficking operation at a Lakeland Super 8 Motel.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old girl was being held against her will at the motel.

Two people are in custody and deputies are still investigating the area.

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley is working to gather details about the investigation.

