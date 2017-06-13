Man on crutches fails to rob CVS, crawls to getaway car

A man on crutches tried to rob the CVS Pharmacy on Union Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the man arrived at the store around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He went to the back of the store and passed a note to the pharmacist saying he was armed and wanted narcotics.

The man lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband, but then he turned and moved as fast as he could (running with his crutches) to the front of the store.

He then left the store, and tripped in the parking lot.

After tripping, the man crawled toward a gray 2008 Dodge Charger. The car had a man in the driver's seat and a woman in the back seat. They picked up the man crawling toward them and sped off.

The man left his crutches behind and did not steal anything from the CVS.

Memphis Police Department is still investigating the case.

