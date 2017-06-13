Dunavant: 'Honored and humbled' to be nominated by Trump for US Attorney

President Donald Trump nominated District Attorney Michael Dunavant of the 25th District to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Dunavant responded to the nomination by saying, “Thanks so much. I am honored and humbled to be nominated by the President, and I look forward to the Senate confirmation process.”

Since Dunavant’s election, he has worked to develop numerous programs which serve the interest of public safety. In 2007, he established the District Drug Task Force, which includes a Highway Interdiction Unit in Fayette County, and a DTF agent assigned to the DEA Task Force in West Tennessee.

Dunavant is a native of Ripley, TN and has served as the District Attorney General in Tennessee since 2006. During his serve over the 25th Judicial District, is term involved handling major prosecutions covering criminal offenses within five counties. He is “Death Certified “ by the Tennessee Supreme Court to handle capital cases.

In 2008, Dunavant was responsible for establishing a new Child Support division located in Bolivar and Covington. Since establishing the division, monthly performance measures report indicated that the 25th Judicial District ranked 1st in collection of past due child support for that month. His district has also ranked in the top one- third of all Judicial Districts.

Also, in 2008 Dunavant’s office was awarded a grant from the Tennessee Governor’s Highway Safety Office for the creation of a DUI Prosecution Unit that serves in Fayette and Hardeman county. Since the formation of the Prosecution unit, the DUI conviction rates have increased and fatalities have decreased.

He also received a second grant in 2009 from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Program for the creation of a Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit. Also in 2009, Dunavant received the CPIT Excellence Award from the Tennessee Chapter of Children’s Advocacy Centers, for his commitment to a collaborative approach to Investigations of child sexual abuse cases.

He received his B.A from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1992 and his J.D from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1995. From 1995 until 2006, Dunavant practiced law at the firm of Carney, Wilder & Dunavant.

He is a member of Tennessee Task Force on Children’s Justice and Child Sexual Abuse, and serves on the Advisory Board of the Lauderdale County Child Advocacy Center.

Dunavant has increased conviction rates for crimes committed against children. He has accepted more cases for prosecution and secured more overall child abuse cases than any other county or judicial district in West Tennessee, excluding Shelby County.

