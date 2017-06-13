Memphis native performs on NBC's World of Dance

A Memphis native will be performing on Tuesday’s episode of World of Dance airing on NBC at 9 p.m. after America’s Got Talent.
Trent Jeray is the “Memphis Jookin” dancer competing to be the “World’s Greatest,” according to Jeray. He is a graduate of Whitehaven High School. When Jeray is not performing for WOD he can found on stage at The Micheal Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas show at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Jeray’s family will be having the watch party at their family restaurant, The Barbeque Shop at 1782 Madison Ave. 38104 Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Jeray offers jookin lessons here in Memphis where you can sign up by clicking here. ?
