Friends, family gather to remember mother killed in fiery crash

Several people went the extra mile in an effort to save complete strangers after a fiery crash on I-240 near Lamar Avenue on Saturday night .

Mother killed in fiery crash despite best efforts of those who tried to help

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember a mother who was killed in a fiery crash.

Latashia Taylor was killed Saturday night after the car she was in was ran off the road, hit a fence, a tree then caught on fire near I-240 and Lamar Avenue.

The driver and two-year-old who were in the car at the time of the crash were rescued by Tommie Johnson, a former firefighter who are expected to recover.

The vigil for Taylor starts at 6 p.m. at her apartment at 343 Cauthen Circle in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Memphis Police Department said no charges have been filed against the driver.