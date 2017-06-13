Friends, family gather to remember mother killed in fiery crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friends, family gather to remember mother killed in fiery crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
(SOURCE: Facebook) (SOURCE: Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember a mother who was killed in a fiery crash.

Latashia Taylor was killed Saturday night after the car she was in was ran off the road, hit a fence, a tree then caught on fire near I-240 and Lamar Avenue.

The driver and two-year-old who were in the car at the time of the crash were rescued by Tommie Johnson, a former firefighter who are expected to recover.

The vigil for Taylor starts at 6 p.m. at her apartment at 343 Cauthen Circle in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Memphis Police Department said no charges have been filed against the driver.

Powered by Frankly