City agrees Jefferson Davis statue should come down

Activists are boycotting a city park until their requests for the statue of Jefferson Davis is removed.

The activists called for public events to skip the Fourth Bluff Park until the statue was removed. On Tuesday we learned city leaders agree the statute should come down.

The City of Memphis said they agree the park needs to be inclusive and make everyone feel welcome.

The Civic Commons released a statement that reads:

"We want the Jefferson Davis statue gone. The recent public outcry about the statue advances the effort to remove it. The City of Memphis is represented by legal counsel and is pursuing removal of monuments to the Confederacy."

The Downtown Memphis Commission also agrees.

