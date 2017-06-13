Man searches for owner of class ring unearthed by wind storm

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember a mother who was killed in a fiery crash.More >>
Shelby County deputies busted a sex trafficking operation at a Lakeland Super 8 Motel.More >>
Two-year-old Laylah Washington remains at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday.More >>
A driver sped away from police after the officer tried to pull the vehicle over. After fleeing from the officer, the driver crashed at Raines Road and Outland Road,More >>
Last month's wind storm did a lot of damage, but it also unearthed something that had been hidden for decades.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
After more than one year in a North Korean labor camp, a Cincinnati man has been released back to the United States, according to the secretary of State.More >>
Employees confirm a flash fire occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its crime lab had identified the counterfeit pills related to multiple overdose deaths in the central Georgia area.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A news crew captured a police officer coming to the rescue of a drowning dog.More >>
The rescuer had only graduated from the police academy six weeks before.More >>