Man searches for owner of class ring unearthed by wind storm

Last month's wind storm did a lot of damage, but it also unearthed something that had been hidden for decades.

Jeff Dodd lost a tree on his property on Central Avenue in Midtown. However, while he was cleaning up the debris he spotted a Southside High School class ring tangled in the tree roots.

The ring was from the Class of 1964 - more than a half-century ago.

"It's unbelievable that you would find something that lasted that is in perfect shape, there's nothing wrong with it, they polished it up and you can read the initials inside," Dodd said. "So, hopefully we can find owner."

Those initial could be a big clue in locating the owner. The initials in the ring are JBC.

So far, Dodd said he has been searching sites like Classmates.com, but hasn't found an exact match.

