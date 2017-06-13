MPD investigates shooting at Wales and Jackson avenues, road blo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigates shooting at Wales and Jackson avenues, road blocked

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department are investigating a shooting at Wales Avenue and Jackson Avenue. 

Police have blocked Jackson Avenue to investigate.

It appears the shooting happened in front of a food truck.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly