Former Tiger Chris Carrier/several Memphis SEC stars taken in MLB Draft

University of Memphis outfielder Chris Carrier got his named called for the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The former CBHS star earned First Team All-American Athletic Conference Honors this season.

Carrier went to the Chicago Cubs as a 9th Round pick.

Tuesday he was named National Player of the Month by the College Baseball Writers Association.

Brent Rooker is not alone as Memphis SEC stars taken in the draft.

Rooker, who prepped at ECS and earned All-American Honors at Mississippi State goes in the First Round with the 35th Pick to the Minnesota Twin..

Former MUS Star Jordan Rogers, who played 3rd base at Tennessee, is taken in the 3rd Round by the Los Angeles Angels as the 170th selection overall.

