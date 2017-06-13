Web.com tour comes to Oxford, Mississippi

The next class of PGA Tour stars will soon make their way through.. Oxford, Mississippi.

Web.com, the Developmental Tour of the Pro Golf Association is adding a new tournament..with the Country Club of Oxford serving as its home.

The North Mississippi Classic will be the third PGA TOUR-sanctioned event to be held annually in Mississippi, joining the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Web.com Tour President Dan Glod says Oxford's identity as a supportive college town makes it a great choice for the up and comers playing in the new PGA-sanctioned tournament.

"You know it starts with the golf course and the partnership with the Country Club of Oxford," says Glod. "And when you look at the community. We touched on it earlier. The hospitality of this community and the excitement and energy and potential connection with the Ole Miss community and the alumni community...it's very exciting for us."

I'm sure Rebel Sophomore Braden Thornberry, the NCAA Champion who just finished 4th at the FESJC can attest to that.

The North Mississippi Classic, starts April 2018, with 156 players competing for a $550,000 dollar purse.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.