Hot and humid today with rain on the way, possible Downtown creeper pictures, sex trafficking ring in Lakeland?

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:
New this morning we have pictures of a possible downtown creeper. Memphis Police say he followed a woman and made lewd comments and exposed himself to the woman. A live report this morning on WMC.
Germantown is giving Shelby County Schools a deadline... it's for an answer about buying all three schools bearing the city's name. We'll explain the deadline and what's next on WMC.
A 19-year-old girl rescued from an apparent sex trafficking ring in Lakeland. Details this morning.
This morning stunning new allegations from inside the police investigation after a 5-year-old died inside a day care van. Details this morning on WMC.
You have the opportunity to help save a life in the Mid-South. WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Lifeblood for a blood drive in our parking lot. You can come donate from 8am until 5pm this evening at our studio on 1960 Union Avenue in Midtown Memphis.
Weather:
Warm and muggy today with a high near 90. We have rain in the forecast...Details on the day and the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Sex trafficking operation busted at Super 8 in Lakeland
Family of 2-year-old fighting for her life angry with those responsible
Police: Daycare employees admit to not checking for 5-year-old in van
RAW: Huge fire continues to burn at daybreak in London
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility
Wake up with us this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic!
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.More >>
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.More >>
The next class of PGA Tour stars will soon make their way through..More >>
The next class of PGA Tour stars will soon make their way through..More >>
University of Memphis Outfielder Chris Carrier gets his named called for the Major League Baseball Draft.More >>
University of Memphis Outfielder Chris Carrier gets his named called for the Major League Baseball Draft.More >>
Two-year-old Laylah Washington remains at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday.More >>
Two-year-old Laylah Washington remains at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday.More >>
Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember a mother who was killed in a fiery crash.More >>
Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember a mother who was killed in a fiery crash.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>