Hot and humid today with rain on the way, possible Downtown creeper pictures, sex trafficking ring in Lakeland?

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:

New this morning we have pictures of a possible downtown creeper. Memphis Police say he followed a woman and made lewd comments and exposed himself to the woman. A live report this morning on WMC.

Germantown is giving Shelby County Schools a deadline... it's for an answer about buying all three schools bearing the city's name. We'll explain the deadline and what's next on WMC.

A 19-year-old girl rescued from an apparent sex trafficking ring in Lakeland. Details this morning.

This morning stunning new allegations from inside the police investigation after a 5-year-old died inside a day care van. Details this morning on WMC.

You have the opportunity to help save a life in the Mid-South. WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Lifeblood for a blood drive in our parking lot. You can come donate from 8am until 5pm this evening at our studio on 1960 Union Avenue in Midtown Memphis.

Weather:

Warm and muggy today with a high near 90. We have rain in the forecast...Details on the day and the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Sex trafficking operation busted at Super 8 in Lakeland

Family of 2-year-old fighting for her life angry with those responsible

Police: Daycare employees admit to not checking for 5-year-old in van

RAW: Huge fire continues to burn at daybreak in London

5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility



Wake up with us this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic!

Andrew Douglas

Anchor