Police looking for downtown flasher

Memphis Police Department is seeking a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in Downtown Memphis.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

The woman told police the man was walking towards her while she was walking her dogs. She was able to get to her apartment complex and close the gate when the man exposed himself and made vulgar comments to her.

The suspect has black hair with a little grey, with a mustache and glasses and is 40-50 years old.

The man was seen driving a white extended cab pickup truck—possibly a Ford F-150.

