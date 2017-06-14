The best cities for gamers in 2017

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 drawing large crowds to Los Angeles until June 15, and U.S. gaming revenues expected to exceed $25 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s best cities for gamers.



To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, WalletHub’s number crunchers compared the 100 largest cities across 20 key indicators of gamer-friendliness. The data ranges from average internet speed to video-game stores per capita to number of e-sports tournaments. Nashville ranked 38th, and Memphis ranked 98th. Memphis ranked last in the number of video game stores per square root of the population.

Top 10 Cities for Gamers 1. Orlando, FL 2. Seattle, WA 3. Austin, TX 4. New York, NY 5. Atlanta, GA 6. Los Angeles, CA 7. Las Vegas, NV 8. Irvine, CA 9. Boston, MA 10. San Diego, CA



Best vs. Worst

Las Vegas has the most video-game stores per square root of the population, 0.0283, which is 23.6 times more than in Memphis, Tenn., the city with the fewest at 0.0012.

Pittsburgh has the highest average download speed, 14.62 Mbps, which is 3.1 times higher than in Honolulu, the city with the lowest at 4.70 Mbps.

Gilbert, Ariz., has the highest share of households with a broadband connection, 94 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 50 percent.

Durham, N.C., has the cheapest monthly internet cost, $40, which is 2.5 times cheaper than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the most expensive at $101.36.

