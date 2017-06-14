The best cities for gamers in 2017

Shelby County deputies busted a sex trafficking operation at a Lakeland Super 8 Motel.More >>
Shelby County deputies busted a sex trafficking operation at a Lakeland Super 8 Motel.More >>
A 5-year-old died on Monday after being left in a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on Monday after being left in a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis Arkansas.More >>
With the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 drawing large crowds to Los Angeles until June 15, and U.S. gaming revenues expected to exceed $25 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s best cities for gamers.More >>
With the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 drawing large crowds to Los Angeles until June 15, and U.S. gaming revenues expected to exceed $25 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s best cities for gamers.More >>
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.More >>
Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department is seeking a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is seeking a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in Downtown Memphis.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>