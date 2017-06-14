Ascent releases statement regarding death of 5-year-old

A 5-year-old died on Monday after being left in a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Christopher Gardner, Jr. was found dead in a van at Ascent Children's Health Services.

As many as four people could face charges related to the death of Gardner.

Ascent released a statement on Wednesday regarding the death.

There are simply no words to express the overwhelming sadness we feel at the death of this child. We are heartbroken, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Ascent will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities and state agencies as they investigated this tragic incident. Our West Memphis clinic will remain closed for the rest of the week.

