Collierville PD investigating burglary and vandalism

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself to at least one woman, possibly more, in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself to at least one woman, possibly more, in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Collierville Police Department is investigating a commercial robbery and vandalism that occurred on Saturday on Green Tree Cove.More >>
Collierville Police Department is investigating a commercial robbery and vandalism that occurred on Saturday on Green Tree Cove.More >>
With the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 drawing large crowds to Los Angeles until June 15, and U.S. gaming revenues expected to exceed $25 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s best cities for gamers.More >>
With the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 drawing large crowds to Los Angeles until June 15, and U.S. gaming revenues expected to exceed $25 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s best cities for gamers.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services said they are cooperating with authorities after a child died in their care.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services said they are cooperating with authorities after a child died in their care.More >>
A weak front will move into the Mid-South on Thursday and cause a chance for showers and thunderstorms.More >>
A weak front will move into the Mid-South on Thursday and cause a chance for showers and thunderstorms.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>