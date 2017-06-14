Collierville PD investigating burglary and vandalism - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville PD investigating burglary and vandalism

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Collierville Police Department is investigating a commercial robbery and vandalism that occurred Saturday on Green Tree Cove.

The suspects were driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

If you have any information about this please contact Detective Mawyer of the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-457-2520 or Collierville Crime Stoppers at 901-457-CASH.

