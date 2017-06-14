Rascal Flatts cancels Southaven concert

Rascal Flatts performing in Phonix in 2013 (Source: Bob James via Wikimedia Commons)

Rascal Flatts will not be performing in Southaven as planned in July.

The country music group cancelled its July 22 show at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove.

The group cited a scheduling conflict as the reason for the cancellation.

All tickets bought for this concert will be refunded at the point of purchase, according to BankPlus Amphitheater.

