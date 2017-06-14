Gov. Haslam requests federal aid for Memorial Day weekend storms

The Coast Guard says several agencies are searching for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in Tennessee following severe weather on May 27 and 28.More >>
Mobile users: Click here to watch WMC Action News 5's live coverage.More >>
Rascal Flatts will not be performing in Southaven as planned in July.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself to at least one woman, possibly more, in Downtown Memphis.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
