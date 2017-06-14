Gov. Haslam requests federal aid for Memorial Day weekend storms

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in Tennessee following severe weather on May 27 and 28.

Haslam’s requests asks for federal Public Assistance through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The 12 counties listed in Haslam’s request include Shelby, which led to 180,000 MLGW customers to lose power.

FEMA’s Public Assistance reimburses local and state governments as well as private, nonprofit organizations, for work or repairs for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, and recreational facilities.

An estimated $15.9 million in damage was caused to utilities and $14.6 million in local government spending for emergency cleanup.

“Community leaders, emergency managers, first responders, local officials and non-profits across Tennessee have worked tirelessly to help their neighbors recover from the impacts of the severe storms,“ Haslam said. “I believe we have demonstrated to federal officials the need for assistance exists and if granted will lessen some of the financial burden on local governments and utilities that have stretched their resources in storm response and recovery efforts.”

