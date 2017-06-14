Coast Guard searches for missing boaters on Mississippi River

Three boaters are missing in the Mississippi River after running into a submerged object Tuesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the boaters about 20 miles north of Shelby Forest near Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, where they received the call for help.

The caller stated that three people aboard a Jon boat hit a submerged object shortly before 7 p.m. and began taking on water near mile marker 744 on the lower Mississippi River.

The boaters haven't been seen or heard from since.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that authorities are currently not on the water at this time because they searched through most of the night and began again at sunrise on Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office checked out a boat ramp at Shelby Forrest on Tuesday night but found no sign of a truck or boat trailer.

Several agencies are joining forces to find the missing boaters, who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Lower Mississippi River at 901-521-4824.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.