Mid-South politicians react to shooting at congress members - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South politicians react to shooting at congress members

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Shots were fired during a GOP lawmakers baseball practice Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: CNN) Shots were fired during a GOP lawmakers baseball practice Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: CNN)
ALEXANDRIA, VA (WMC) -

After a gunman opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice on Wednesday morning, politicians from both sides of the aisle came together on social media to condemn the violence.

Representative Trent Kelly from Mississippi who was at the baseball practice where a shooter open fired:

Representative Steve Cohen from Tennessee:

Representative David Kustoff from Tennessee:

Senator Bob Corker from Tennessee:

State Senator Brian Kelsey from Tennessee:

Senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee:

Representative Rick Crawford from Arkansas:

Senator John Boozman from Arkansas:

Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas:

Other politicians offer their comments on today's shooting:

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network/WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly