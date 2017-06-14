Mid-South politicians react to shooting at congress members

Shots were fired during a GOP lawmakers baseball practice Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: CNN)

After a gunman opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice on Wednesday morning, politicians from both sides of the aisle came together on social media to condemn the violence.

Representative Trent Kelly from Mississippi who was at the baseball practice where a shooter open fired:

I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families. — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) June 14, 2017

Representative Steve Cohen from Tennessee:

My thoughts go out to @SteveScalise #CapitolPolice & all affected by this morning's horrific shooting at the Congressional baseball practice pic.twitter.com/xJsssPqgNK — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) June 14, 2017

Representative David Kustoff from Tennessee:

Thank you to all who have reached out – I am safe. Please keep Whip @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice and all others involved in your prayers. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) June 14, 2017

Senator Bob Corker from Tennessee:

My prayers are with all those affected by this morning's shooting. I am extremely grateful for our brave Capitol Police officers. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) June 14, 2017

State Senator Brian Kelsey from Tennessee:

Prayers for @SteveScalise and all those attacked in Alexandria this morning. — Brian Kelsey (@BrianKelsey) June 14, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee:

Statement on the shooting this morning: pic.twitter.com/ghh2SDNgZt — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) June 14, 2017

Representative Rick Crawford from Arkansas:

Events like these are appalling. Thank you to @CapitolPolice and the detail who bravely took action this morning. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) June 14, 2017

Senator John Boozman from Arkansas:

I'm horrified at the senseless act of violence at congressional baseball practice. Praying for @SteveScalise Capitol Police & other victims — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) June 14, 2017

Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas:

My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, staffers, Capitol police officers, and all who were impacted by this morning's shootings. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 14, 2017

Other politicians offer their comments on today's shooting:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

My statement on the shooting this AM in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/jrZxdqTchD — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 14, 2017

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. Scalise, the congressional aides and police who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 14, 2017

Below is the Governor's statement on this morning's shooting in Alexandria: pic.twitter.com/GqRB6Pxl6f — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers with @SteveScalise, Capitol Police and staff at the shooting in Alexandria, VA this morning. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017

You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did. — Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) June 14, 2017

Please people. No partisan politics over this. Let's come together against evil. United by our common decency. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 14, 2017

Horrific. Thoughts & prayers with Rep. @SteveScalise, Capitol police, and staff. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 14, 2017

Can't emphasize enough how blessed we are to have such fine people in @CapitolPolice today's attack could have been much worse without them — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 14, 2017

This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Donna & I are praying for @SteveScalise, his family & all injured. — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the tragic shooting in Alexandria, VA. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 14, 2017

