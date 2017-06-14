Summer camp teaching kids to stay cyber secure

Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.More >>
Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.More >>
Scattered thunderstorms will push through the Mid-South today.More >>
Scattered thunderstorms will push through the Mid-South today.More >>
Comedian John Mulaney will make his way to the Bluff City this fall.More >>
Comedian John Mulaney will make his way to the Bluff City this fall.More >>
Family members are reaching out for support after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed.More >>
Family members are reaching out for support after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed.More >>
Memphis Police Department released surveillance video after a 2-year-old girl was shot over the weekend.More >>
Memphis Police Department released surveillance video after a 2-year-old girl was shot over the weekend.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
After the high school student’s principle insisted the Army Reservist had to wear a cap and gown, the young man walked out of the ceremony.More >>
After the high school student’s principle insisted the Army Reservist had to wear a cap and gown, the young man walked out of the ceremony.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>