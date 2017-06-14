Summer camp teaching kids to stay cyber secure

As technology becomes an ever more present part of our lives, the need to stay cyber secure is increasing too. So while many kids are out playing, 60 middle schoolers are spending a week at cyber security boot camp at the University of Memphis.

"It's fun to learn new stuff about tech," Ean Lahiri said.

This is the second year in a row Lahiri has participated. He was so excited after last year, he asked his parents if he could come back.

"It's like a really good learning experience," says Lahiri.

Dipankar Dasgupta is a University of Memphis computer science professor. He also helps run the camp. He said it's necessary for middle schoolers to participate because that's the age people start going online.

"The purpose of the camp is to generate awareness, knowledge, and experience how to be safe online," Dasgupta said.

To stay safe online, he said people should not use the same password for different accounts. He also says they should make sure to not share private information.

He also knows if these middle schoolers are more tech savvy, not only will they stay safe online, but they could also put themselves in line for a better future.

"I want to be like a criminal investigator, so stuff we learned here can easily help with that," Lahiri said.

