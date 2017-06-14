Assault ends when man pulls gun at St. Francis Hospital - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Assault ends when man pulls gun at St. Francis Hospital

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
St. Francis Hospital-Memphis (Source: Facebook). St. Francis Hospital-Memphis (Source: Facebook).
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man pulled a gun after being assaulted at St. Francis Hospital around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the man never fired the gun.

Police continue to investigate what happened, but the hospital is operating normally.

