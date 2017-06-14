Apartment fire forces closure of Ketchum Road

An apartment fire forced first responders to close Ketchum Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police officers and firefighters shutdown Ketchum Road near Imogene Street as they investigate a fire at Willow Oaks Apartments.

Memphis Fire Department said two units caught fire in the apartment complex. People were living in one of the apartments, but nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

