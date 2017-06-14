Apartment fire forces closure of Ketchum Road

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in Tennessee following severe weather on May 27 and 28.More >>
A man pulled a gun after being assaulted at St. Francis Hospital around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from Memphis Police Department.More >>
An apartment fire forced first responders to close Ketchum Road.More >>
Rascal Flatts will not be performing in Southaven as planned in July.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself to at least one woman, possibly more, in Downtown Memphis.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Tennessee couple charged with bolting 5-year-old boy to floor.More >>
