Sex trafficking victim picked up in NC, promised to be taken to MIM

A 19-year-old became the victim of sex trafficking when she was picked up in North Carolina with the promises of coming to Memphis In May.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Darrius Hunt picked the victim up about a month ago in North Carolina. He told the girl he would bring her to Memphis In May Music Festival. But, the girl was forced into prostitution instead.

Investigators said the victim was homeless.

Hunt was joined by Anna Stuckey and the two alleged captors checked into a Mid-South motel on Sunday and paid cash for the room.

After being held against her will and forced into prostitution for days, the victim was rescued from the Lakeland Super 8 Motel on Tuesday after she took the opportunity to call 911 and her mother while her captors were out of the room.

Sharron Brown knows the underground organized crime of sex trafficking better than most people.

"By the time I was 18 I was raped at gunpoint in Memphis by someone which lead me into the life of being coerced into human trafficking," Brown said.

Brown is free from her captors and she's dedicated her life to helping human trafficking victims. She said predators look for locations like a motel on I-40 to hold their victim captive.

"It's so easy. It's in and out," Brown said. "The predators don't have to see anybody. They can jump in on the expressway, go do what they have to do, and they are back out."

Without making that phone call Tuesday, Brown said the teen could have disappeared further without a trace.

"That same girl, had she stay there any longer could be in Texas or somewhere else because you can resale a body over and over, you can't do that with drugs," Brown said.

Hunt is charged with aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment, and trafficking for a commercial act.

Stuckey is charged with theft of property and violation of probation.

Investigators are also questioning Hunt's brother. He has not been arrested at this time.

In addition, police said there is a second sex trafficking investigation happening now in Memphis.

