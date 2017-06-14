Surveillance video released of suspects in 2-year-old's homicide

Memphis Police Department released surveillance video after a 2-year-old girl was shot over the weekend.

The girl was riding in a car with her mother and father on Kirby Parkway just south of Winchester Road on Sunday when they were shot at by people in a dark-colored sedan.

The girl was shot in the head and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on June 13, she died from her injuries.

Police said before the shooting, there was an argument between the victim’s mother and the people in the other vehicle.

The video shows the victim’s vehicle turning south to Kirby Parkway from Winchester Road after the argument. A dark-colored sedan, which police believe was driven by the suspects, is seen turning after them.

At some point, the suspects’ vehicle pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle. That's when several shots were fired and the little girl was hit.

Police said several vehicles were driving recklessly through the parking lot in the 6600 block of Winchester during the initial altercation. There were also several patrons loitering in the parking lot in the immediate vicinity.

Now, police are asking anyone who was in the parking lot during the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

