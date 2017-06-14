Friend of fiery crash victim petitions to put fire extinguishers in MPD cars

Friends of a young woman who was killed Saturday in a fiery crash on I-240 are trying to make a big change in her memory.

Latashia "Tasha" Taylor, 32, died on the scene after the car she was riding in ran off the road, hitting a fence and a tree before catching fire.

Now, a friend of the victim said he's working to put fire extinguishers into all MPD squad cars.



“As first responders, as a police officer, if you're there to minimize it, it still can save other lives,” said James Hampton.



Bystanders were able to rescue the driver and a 2-year-old from the car, but police said Taylor died on the scene.



“She was always a positive person, no matter what you wanted to do, she was always there,” Hampton said.



A day later, Hampton started a petition for fire extinguishers to be placed inside squad cars in her memory. In less than 24 hours, it's already received more than 2,000 signatures.

“We not blaming MPD for her death,” Hampton said. “We're not asking Memphis police to be firefighters.”



He said his hope is just to have one more helpful tool available for officers when desperately needed.

Police Association President Mike Williams agrees.



“Because you do encounter vehicles that are actually on fire or a lot of the times they could be the first one on the scene even for a house fire,” Williams said.



Williams said some MPD cars did have fire extinguishers in years past.



“But they were having problems with them exploding in the trunk,” Williams said.



Hampton hopes this support will reopen discussion to get them back with officers safely.

