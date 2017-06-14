Kevin Bacon and his brother to perform in Germantown

The Midsouth Food Bank will hold a second Mobile Pantry emergency food distribution on Friday to help those dealing with the ongoing effects of the recent storm.More >>
The Midsouth Food Bank will hold a second Mobile Pantry emergency food distribution on Friday to help those dealing with the ongoing effects of the recent storm.More >>
ESPN honored the Memphis Grizzlies for their commitment to serving the local community by naming them one of the top four finalists for the third annual Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award. The award aims to celebrate and honor athletes who are using the power of sports to make a positive impact on society.More >>
ESPN honored the Memphis Grizzlies for their commitment to serving the local community by naming them one of the top four finalists for the third annual Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award. The award aims to celebrate and honor athletes who are using the power of sports to make a positive impact on society.More >>
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in Tennessee following severe weather over Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in Tennessee following severe weather over Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
You know him from the more than 80 films and television shows he's starred in, but Wednesday night Kevin Bacon takes on the role of rock star in Germantown.More >>
You know him from the more than 80 films and television shows he's starred in, but Wednesday night Kevin Bacon takes on the role of rock star in Germantown.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>