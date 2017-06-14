Food distributed Friday to storm victims in Frayser

The Mid-South Food Bank will hold a second mobile pantry emergency food distribution event on Friday to help those dealing with the ongoing effects of the recent storm. The mobile pantry will be at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church with registration opening at 9 a.m. and distribution starting at 11 a.m.

To qualify for an allocation of food, recipients will have to bring proof of residency in the 38127 zip code.

Acceptable proof of residency entails an MLGW bill with an address that matches the name and address on a government issued ID. There are no exceptions to this requirement and no advanced pre-screening will be available. Food distribution will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

This event is the fifth emergency pantry since the wind storm that left thousands without power on May 28. The past four pantries distributed 87,731 pounds of food to over 1,400 households in need throughout Whitehaven, Raleigh, Orange Mound and Frayser.

The address for the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church is 2285 Frayser Blvd, Memphis, TN 38127.

